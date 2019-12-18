FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of LECO opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,147,000 after buying an additional 269,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 557,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

