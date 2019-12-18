FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Increased by Analyst

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Amarin has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

