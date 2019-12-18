FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ms&Ad Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of MSADY stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

