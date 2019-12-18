GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX GDI opened at A$1.55 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.90 million and a P/E ratio of 386.25. GDI Property Group has a 52-week low of A$1.28 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of A$1.62 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.47.

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.