Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Marc G. Elliott Sells 5,591 Shares

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) President Marc G. Elliott sold 5,591 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $70,055.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,052.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GENC opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 10.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 69,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

