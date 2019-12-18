General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.79.

GD opened at $181.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

