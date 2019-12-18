Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.13), approximately 101,155 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 123,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 841.96 ($11.08).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 761.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 755.14. The company has a market cap of $950.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

