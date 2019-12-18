GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.75).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,792.40 ($23.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,733.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,669.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last three months, insiders bought 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

