Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Raised to $14.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.61.

GMRE stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.46. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 787.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 69.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 81.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

