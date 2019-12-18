Goldman Sachs Group Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$36.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.62.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$33.40 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$40.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.