Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 3,905 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $156,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,930,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,752,647.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of 210.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

