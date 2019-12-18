Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

GOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 255,103 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

