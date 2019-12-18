GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 68000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

GPM Metals Company Profile (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

