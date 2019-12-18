Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene 3D Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene 3D Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.