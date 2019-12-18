Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $15,844,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 74.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

