Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 75500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

