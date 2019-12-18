Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.58 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00013941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, LBank, KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $35.58 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 28,988,520 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Coinall, KuCoin, BitForex, Bisq, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.