Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading 15% Higher

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) traded up 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, 281,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,824,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 12.66.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

