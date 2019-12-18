HC Wainwright Trims Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Target Price to $3.50

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 65,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,670. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

