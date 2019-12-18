HC Wainwright Trims Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Target Price to $4.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ ADRO opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 63.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 32.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 21.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

