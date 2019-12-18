Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.