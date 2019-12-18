Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.45 ($102.85).

HEN3 opened at €90.92 ($105.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.40. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

