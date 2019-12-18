HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEXO in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial downgraded HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

