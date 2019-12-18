Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.78.

Get Hexo alerts:

Shares of HEXO opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $732.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.19. Hexo has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$11.29.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.