HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

