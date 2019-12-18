Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Sandler O’Neill

Equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $473.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 2,088 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $54,392.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

