Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 65,619 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,274,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

