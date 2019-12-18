ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, COSS, ABCC and CoinTiger. ICON has a total market capitalization of $57.49 million and $6.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,433,718 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Rfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, Upbit, ABCC, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

