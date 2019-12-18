IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,115 ($14.67).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMI. Bank of America lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,061 ($13.96) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,190.69 ($15.66) on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 892 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,110.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,017.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.