Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

INDB opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $262,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

