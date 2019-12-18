Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Shares Up 2%

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$2.10 ($1.49) and last traded at A$2.09 ($1.48), 217,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 281,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.05 ($1.45).

The stock has a market cap of $668.52 million and a P/E ratio of 41.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.98.

Infomedia Company Profile (ASX:IFM)

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.