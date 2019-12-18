Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells 4,359 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total transaction of C$216,241.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,505.79.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.50 and a 52-week high of C$51.07.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

