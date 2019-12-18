Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 8,805 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $165,886.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after buying an additional 3,193,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after buying an additional 1,392,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,003,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 848,954 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

