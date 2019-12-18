Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CAO Sells 5,604 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CASH stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 93,023 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

