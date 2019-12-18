Insider Selling: Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 3,948 ($51.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,900.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,631.86. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,667 ($35.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,715.50 ($48.88).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

