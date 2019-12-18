Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.