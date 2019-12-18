Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,033,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,435 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

