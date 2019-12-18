International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 211000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

