INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:INTL opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $856.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.63. INTL Fcstone has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 141.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 14.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

