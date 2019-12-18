Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.47, 83 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.26% of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRD)

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

