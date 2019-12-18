Investec Downgrades Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to Sell

Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,420 ($18.68) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target (up from GBX 1,450 ($19.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,510.55 ($19.87).

CBG opened at GBX 1,595.06 ($20.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,465.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,395.03. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659 ($21.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Also, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders have sold 318,914 shares of company stock worth $431,534,096 over the last three months.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

