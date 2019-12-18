Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,408 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.