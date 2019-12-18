Investors Buy Large Volume of J2 Global Put Options (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,412 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,416% compared to the average daily volume of 225 put options.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

