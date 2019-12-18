Investors Buy Large Volume of Old National Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,659% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.