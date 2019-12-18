Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,441 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,969% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBL. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

