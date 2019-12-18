Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,503% compared to the average volume of 369 call options.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.