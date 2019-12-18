iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get iRobot alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. iRobot has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.