iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRBT. Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

IRBT opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

