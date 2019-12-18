iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0602 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77.

iShares Asia 50 ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

