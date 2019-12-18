iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 2.0391 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

IVV stock opened at $319.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $320.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

